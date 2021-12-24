Adam shares two daughters with his wife Lisa. Instagram

Earlier this year, Adam lovingly penned a message to his wife for her birthday, and shared a few snaps of the celebrations.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this hot mummy and my gorgeous wife. Hope this year brings you all the happiness you could ask for," he said at the time.

"Thank you for being the best mum, wife and friend we could ever ask for. Love you hun."

Adam and Lisa have been together for 12 years, and married for six. Instagram

The pair shot to fame after winning Season 2 of House Rules in 2014, and Adam has since landed a spot as a presenter on Better Homes And Gardens.

When he's not filming and renovating, Adam spends his time with his wife and kids, usually on a Sunday, which is their day dedicated to family, as Lisa previously told body+soul magazine.

"Sunday is family day. Adam is really hands-on when he’s here. His time is precious with the girls and it’s about fun and experiencing different things," she said in the 2019 interview.

It's all about family in the Dovile household. Instagram

Together for 12 years and counting, Adam and Lisa have gone from strength to strength over the years, as they navigate life at each other's sides.

Their two daughters, Arabella, five and Ruby, four, are their pride and joy, as they constantly document their antics on social media.

For Father's Day this year, the girls posed with their doting dad, with proud mum Lisa capturing the snap and writing: "Happy Father’s Day Adz, we simply adore you."

