When production on Home and Away was suspended due to the coronavirus, the cast and crew were left unsure as to when they would go back to film.

However, Ada and Lynne made sure to stay in contact even when they had to be apart physically.

“We catch up on House Party and FaceTime and all of those sorts of things,” Lynne said on Seven's The Morning Show in May.

“I have to say, when we do go back - which hopefully will be sooner rather than later - I am so looking forward to catching up with all of my Home and Away buddies - but especially Ada. I have missed her.”

The pair even started their own book club together in isolation.

“A lot of people are getting inspired to read through watching us do it and talk about, which is lovely," Ada previously told Now To Love.

“We can also both be very honest with each other, and we know all of each other’s idiosyncrasies.” Instagram

Ada and Lynne have been friends ever since Ada joined the Home and Away cast in 2000 as Leah Patterson.

“We instantly connected,” Ada previously told New Idea, “And we know each other really, really well. She’s a true friend and true friends do not come around that often.”

“Lynne is such a young soul and we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We can also both be very honest with each other, and we know all of each other’s idiosyncrasies.”

Lynne added: “I’m basically Ada’s mum’s age, but I’ve never thought of myself like that – I think she’s more of a mum to me than I am to her!”

“Ada’s just very smart, wise, and she’s a great person to go to for advice on something. She’s an absolute rock and I’ve been able to be a sounding board for her, too.”