Taking to her Instagram story, a sweaty and breathless Ada panted her way through an update alongside her DWTS dance partner Aric Yegudkin, who she originally braved the dance floor with sixteen years ago. How sweet!

"I can't breathe," an out-of-breath Ada started the video as she tried to recover from her workout.

"How many hours did we just do?' the actress asked her dance partner.

"It was a good three hour HIIT" Aric replied.

HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training. And, by george, intense is right.

Ada is the first celeb confirmed to be returning for the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Instagram

Ada further drove home how difficult she was finding the workouts, captioning the video, "dance training is killing me!!!" before sharing a photo of herself spread eagle on the ground captioned "dead' and "I'm tired".

But, as the winner of season three of the original DWTS, we all know Ada has what it takes to be the last one standing... or, should we say, dancing.

The 43-year-old is also remaining optimistic, adding a "but loving it!" caption to one of her videos before exclaiming "it's going well".

Ada will be braving the dance floor with Aric, whom she danced her way to victory with sixteen years ago. Instagram

Ada announced she would be returning to the competition on her Instagram, sharing a series of iconic throwback pics from her days on the dance floor.

"Who would've thought that 16 years later I'd put putting my dancing shoes back on. My original dance-partner and I @aricyegudkin are doing @dancingau again!!! 💃🏼🕺🏻." Ada wrote.

"We are beyond excited and can't wait to find out who the rest of the cast is. Don't you love the old shots? Made me both laugh and cringe 😬 🤣 #dancingwiththestars @channel7."

We're so excited to find out who else is headed for the dance floor!

