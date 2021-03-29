Bec and Michael, season one. Getty.

Aric famously partnered Ada to a win in Season 3. They teamed up for a second time for the 2005 special event, Champion of Champions, and triumphed over Season 2 winner, Tom Williams.

Bec was pregnant at the time with her eldest daughter, Mia, so didn’t take part. Meanwhile, Aric also partnered TV and radio presenter Emma Freeman to a win in 2015.

“Bec just wanted the producers to find her a viable partner,” dishes the insider.

Ada Nicodemou (L) and Bec Hewitt from Dancing With The Stars. Getty.

The only roadblock with her “simple request” was Aric’s loyalty to Ada, 43. It’s believed producers worked to negotiate with the two women until a final casting decision was made last month, with Ada successfully holding on to her leading man.

As for Bec, she has been paired with Craig Monley, who boasts one mirror ball trophy for competing alongside Mcleod’s Daughters actress Bridie Carter in 2007.

The mother-of-three is said to be “totally happy” with her new pairing – however, according to the source, Ada was quietly put off by the whole situation.

Dancing With The Stars 2021 cast Channel Seven.

“She never thought it would become an issue … I guess she just naturally assumed she would be paired with her former partner after their big wins,” explains the source.

Despite their decades-long friendship, which saw Ada serve as a bridesmaid at Bec’s 2005 wedding to tennis champion Lleyton Hewitt, the source believes the Home and Away favourite often feels like she’s had to play second fiddle to TV Week Logie winner Bec.

“Bec is the original queen of the dance floor and is a favourite among producers and executives alike – not to mention Australian audiences.

Ada Nicodemou was part of Bec Hewitt's bridesmaids at her wedding. Getty.

“But she’s been away from Home and Away for 16 years, so you would think, given the amount of time, they would have put their competitive friendship behind them,” the source muses.

“But it hasn’t even been a month and tensions are high!”

With the anticipated premiere of Dancing With the Stars: All Stars just weeks away, New Idea is assured producers are doing their best to appease both Bec and Ada, who are expected to make it to the finals.

Adds the source: “We’ve never seen two actresses from the same popular TV series compete against each other. Producers are doing all they can to position them differently.”

