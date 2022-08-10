"I was hoping he wasn't back!" Ten

Pete Evans was supposed to star in season 7 of I'm A Celeb alongside Abbie, however, he was dropped by the network after his controversial social media post in November 2020.

In the 48 hours after posting the neo-Nazi cartoon on social media he was dropped by a further 15 sponsors and companies.

However, Pete denied any knowledge that the "black sun" symbol had ties to neo-nazis, later writing: " The fact that I had to actually Google what neo-Nazi meant is pretty telling."

The last-minute change saw Chef Colin Fassnidge enter the jungle and Abbie Chatfield won the season of I'm A Celeb.

Whilst Pete didn't enter the jungle - Abbie won the season! Ten

The following month, after months of posting COVID misinformation online, Pete was banned from Facebook.

The controversial chef had previously hosted 11 seasons of My Kitchen Rules alongside Manu Feildel before Network Seven sacked him.

MKR has recently returned after a two-year hiatus, bringing in Nigella Lawson to replace Pete.

Manu has opened up about his friendship with Pete. Seven

Manu has recently opened up about his relationship with Pete Evans.

When asked if he missed filming with Pete, Manu explained “of course I do!”

“Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today. Yeah, missing that.”

The French chef went on to explain that it was “nice to work with someone new,” adding that “it’s exciting to be working with someone else.”

“She’s a wonderful woman, she loves eating, she loves food and she’s excellent to work with,” Manu shared.

