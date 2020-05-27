Chelsie and Matt didn't work out either. Channel Ten

Marking the anniversary of the finale Abbie shared a series of videos and photos from the day.

“Finale was filmed a year ago, how?! It’s been the toughest but most rewarding year of my life and I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt,” Abbie captioned the post.

“It changed my life, and the adversity faced during and after the show is the reason I get to do what I love, and also the reason I got to look the hottest I will ever look.”

The 24-year-old chose to relive the “stages of grief” rather than share behind the scenes footage as a way of “laughing” at her rejection. And, honestly we commend her for it.

“Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance (acceptance is told by photos taken of me at the airport trying to find a new boyfriend with an M&M,” she wrote.

“Before we left the hotel, I was still laughing and trying to distract myself from the PANIC.”

We’ve all experienced the horrible panic of a breakup, but Abbie’s advice to herself a year ago is what we all need to remember any time we endure heartbreak.

“I wish I could go back in time and tell lil 23-year-old bebe Abbie “Everything will be f***ing great, and your value does not lie in the validation of a man, even if you love him.”