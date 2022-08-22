Watch Below: Abbie Chatfield discusses her sex life with Konrad Bien-Stephen

A source has reported that Abbie Chatfield and Konrad Bień-Stephen have split after 10 months together.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, a well-placed source confirmed the pair had separated and Konrad is already moving on quickly with his co-star Megan Marx, with the pair currently filming reality TV show The Challenge.

Apparently, he arrived on set and revealed he was recently single, and began a dalliance with Megan shortly after.

"The drama is insane, Konrad is sleeping with Megan [Marx]," the source revealed.