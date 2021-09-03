The former Bachelor star was a guest panelist on ABC's The Drum on Thursday night, where she discussed COVID-19 lockdowns and the vaccine with host Julia Baird. ABC

But a viewer took to Twitter to air his frustrations that an "influencer" co-hosted the episode, while attempting to use Abbie's number of sexual partners as justification.

"Is the “Influencer” Abbie Chatfield on #TheDrum the same Abbie Chatfield famous for having bragged as a star of The Bachelor that she’d slept with 50+ men," he wrote.

"Seems an appropriate CV for The Drum. Asking for a friend."

A viewer shamed Abbie after she shared that she's slept with over 50 people. Instagram

His snide remarks appeared to be in refence to Abbie's candid podcast episode last year, where she revealed she's slept with over 50 people.

Abbie called out the man to her 306,000 Instagram followers, sharing a tongue-in-cheek message.

"Hi Arthur, I just wanted to quickly say that I've also f**ked women. So if you could include that in your next tweet that would be good. It's also way more than 50," she quipped.

Abbie called out the man to her 306,000 Instagram followers, sharing a tongue-in-cheek message. Instagram

The 26-year-old was refreshingly candid on her It's A Lot podcast, where she told listeners candid, personal details in a bid to to destigmatise sexual health.

"When it comes to self slut-shaming, this is something that I still struggle with a lot. I have had STIs in the past," she said.

"I used to have a list of people that I'd slept with. When I stopped counting it was like 50."

The 26-year-old was refreshingly candid on her It's A Lot podcast last year, where she told listeners candid, personal details in a bid to to destigmatise sexual health. Instagram

Whilst Abbie said she's never been angry at a partner for giving her and STI, she didn't treat herself with the same kindness.

"When I've gotten STI's before I've been like 'I'm such a f***ing idiot' and you do beat yourself up," she said, but added that there's a mentality that's helped her change her perspective on STIs.

"If you're work and someone's irresponsible enough to come into work when they have influenza A (the flu) and you sit next to them and get the flu, that's not your fault. You don't think 'I shouldn't have gone to work that day, I shouldn't have sat next to that person, I should've sanitised my entire desk.'"