Nothing was off limits as the 25-year-old confessed to masturbating at work and to owning nine vibrators in the video, which she later posted a highlight reel of to her Instagram grid.
She also told fans that she has a "tilted uterus", which she said can make sex painful.
However when one fan confessed they'd "slept with their step grandad", it was too much for Abbie to handle, and she posted a shocked face photo alongside the confession.
The star left fans in no doubt her talents do not lie in her twerking skills, as she mocked herself with a tongue-in-cheek effort at the sexy dance.
"I wish I had the time and energy to do these for hours because I have THOUSANDS of answers that I haven’t put up. Suggestions for next week’s question are always welcome. Love that we learnt about tilted uteruses this time. Bless," Abbie wrote alongside her post.
It sounds like fans will have to wait until next Tuesday for more tea to be spilt from the star...