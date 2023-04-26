Polarising media personality Abbie Chatfield has butted heads with radio star Amanda Keller and the reason why will surprise you!

The 27-year-old took aim at the former The Living Room host in a bizarre TikTok rant where Abbie seemingly disagreed with Amanda’s “heartbreaking” reflection on parenting boys.

The clip begins with a video of a tearful Amanda reading an excerpt from a 2019 article Mamma Mia founder Mia Freedman wrote about her children, especially her sons, growing up.

“Having a son is like someone breaking up with you very slowly,” read Amanda live on air.

