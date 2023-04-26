Polarising media personality Abbie Chatfield has butted heads with radio star Amanda Keller and the reason why will surprise you!
The 27-year-old took aim at the former The Living Room host in a bizarre TikTok rant where Abbie seemingly disagreed with Amanda’s “heartbreaking” reflection on parenting boys.
The clip begins with a video of a tearful Amanda reading an excerpt from a 2019 articleMamma Mia founder Mia Freedman wrote about her children, especially her sons, growing up.
“Having a son is like someone breaking up with you very slowly,” read Amanda live on air.
The next clip is then of Abbie asking any parents in her audience to “please explain” how a son growing up is “different” to a daughter growing up.
The Hot Nights with Abbie host then went on to add that she loved both Amanda and Mia and had “no hate” for either woman but was “confused” by the sentiments shared in the article.
“This article confuses the f*** out of me,” Abbie said.
“Like it’s almost comical how Freudian this is, and how bizarre it is,” she went on to add whilst shaking her head in disbelief.
“I don’t understand, and I genuinely am asking for an explanation as to how it is different between daughters and sons. This is why so many men are babied and appeased and catered to and then we have these overbearing mothers in law…”
“I’m not saying Amanda or Mia is either of those things, but this normalization of how mothers treat sons is SO GROSS.”
Abbie was genuinly confused about what Amanda was sharing.
In her article, originally published in November 2019, Mia shared an exchange she and Amanda had shared when reminiscing on their fast-growing boys.
“Amanda Keller cried about this when I interviewed her recently. Her eldest son was leaving school and we commiserated over the fact that our boys’ eyes used to light up when they saw us. Our eyes still light up when we see them…it’s hard to describe the pride of watching your son grow into a man and find his way in the world.”
“But while we know they love us; their lives no longer spin around their mother as their main axis. We are not the sun around which they spun. Not anymore. It would be weird if we were. I know that. Logically.”
Amanda has two (now adult) sons - Jack and Liam.
Neither Mia nor Amanda has ever elaborated on Abbie's very genuine question, however, followers of Abbie were quick to jump into the comments section and share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.
“Mothers try to make the sons the husband that they always wanted and then they are envious of daughters as they get to have a life different to their own,” one follower wrote.
“Cause mums love their sons but tolerate their daughters,” wrote another.
“Some moms emotionally rely on their sons. So bizarre!” said a third.
Whilst another follower wrapped it up rather eloquently with “Misogyny. Hope this helps!”