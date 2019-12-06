RELATED: 26 of the World's Most Famous Vegans

What Is Vegan Clothing Anyway?

Vegan clothing is actually a simple concept; it’s clothing that’s made from materials that are not harvested or tested on animals. People choose to wear it for a variety of reasons: as a protest against the unethical production, to be more eco-friendly with their wardrobe, or as a lifestyle choice. It’s also the best choice for people looking to up their recycling game, as most vegan brands upcycle their materials to minimise their waste.

Don’t think that vegan clothing is limited to bohemian summer dresses or plain shirts. There’s a ready supply that can meet the demand of any fashion-conscious vegan out there, from affordable hoodies to athletic menswear.

Getty

What Are Vegan Materials?

Vegan materials are relatively simple to classify: they’re either artificial imitations of animal-based materials or grown from plants. In fact, some of the most common materials that we use for clothing are actually vegan, like cotton, nylon, linen, or hemp!

Buying imitation items isn’t only cheap – it’s totally possible to get a pair of leather shoes that look just like the real thing. You can have all the style you want guilt-free!

So What Are The Vegan Clothing Brands Out There?

Susi Studio – Los Angeles, USA

Vegan Shoes For All

Peta Approved: Yes

All-Vegan: Yes

What We Love: The Emerson, a swanky pair of black leather loafers are made of recycled PU and rubber. Inspired by the transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson. Starts at $125.00 AUD.

Susi Studio prides itself on making vegan-friendly shoes for the modern working woman, with all of their products made from 100% recycled material. They’re particularly proud of the manufacturing process, which is regularly inspected for both ethical and environmental compliance. Kickass and fashionable – just what every woman needs to walk to work in the morning!

You can shop Susi Studio here.

Hipsters For Sisters – Los Angeles, USA

Bags For The Planet

Peta Approved: Yes

All-Vegan: Yes

What We Love: The Moss Wine/Water Bottle Bag, a stylish cross body carrying case. Made from plant-based raffia and recycled organic bottles. Starts at $200.00 AUD.

Every woman needs at least one bag that they can use to strut their stuff – so why not go for a stylish piece that saves the Earth at the same time? Hipsters for Sisters proudly makes all of their products from recycled and eco-friendly materials. They look as great, and they make you feel like you’re doing your part for the planet!

You can shop Hipsters for Sisters here.

In The Soulshine – Australia

Home-Grown Vegan Fashion

Peta Approved: Yes

All-Vegan: Yes

What We Love: The Milk Coconuts Sweater, a cheeky yet comfortable top that you can throw over your clothes on a chilly day. Made from high quality cotton. Starts at $69.00 AUD.

For comfortable, eco-friendly, and locally-sourced vegan clothing, look no further than In The Soulshine. Their line of clothes is made up of simple tees, sweaters, and tops that you can comfortably wear and still look good in. With their hip and cool designs, you’ll never fall out of style.

You can shop In The Soulshine here.

Matt And Nat – Canada

Stylish Luxury Eco-Friendly Accessories

Peta Approved: Yes

All-Vegan: Yes

What We Love: The HAAZ Dog Carrier, a stylish yet functional carrier bag for your beloved dog. Fits most small to medium size dogs in comfort! Starts at $275.00 AUD.

Matt and Nat is actually shorthand for MATT(terials) + NAT(ure), and this brand lives up to its name. No animals are involved with the making of their products, and they take great care to use recyclable materials in manufacturing. For example, the linings of every Matt and Nat bags are made of 100% upcycled plastic bottles!

Shop Matt And Nat on their website.

Unicorn Goods – International

The World’s Largest Vegan Catalog

Peta Approved: Yes

All-Vegan: Yes

What We Love: The Nois Unisex Tailored Grey Top Coat, a comfortable overcoat perfect for cold days outside. Curated by the New York-based Noir company, it’s fantastic outerwear that can be worn by women and men alike! Starts at $285.00 AUD.

If you’re looking for a smorgasbord of vegan fashion to pick and choose from, Unicorn Goods is the place to go. With a wide collection of ethically sourced and vegan-approved apparel, you’ll be certain to find the next must-have for your eco-friendly wardrobe in their catalogue. All items have been thoroughly inspected for both quality and adherence to veganism.

You can shop Unicorn Goods here.

If Looks Could Heal

Vegan fashion might not be present in some of the biggest clothing labels right now, but it’s certainly a trend that you can expect to see a lot more in the future. An eco-friendly rack is something that everyone can use a little of in their own wardrobe – and you gotta admit, looking fabulous AND doing your part for the environment is a pretty good look.

