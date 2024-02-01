Most women are resigned to using the same old run-of-the-mill, boring, drab wallets. That shouldn’t be the case! If you think about it, we use our wallets more often than most accessories, so shouldn’t it look great and work great? In fact, any women should be just as critical about picking a wallet as she is when she picks her clothes, shoes, or even handbags.

We believe that it’s high time for women everywhere to get a wallet that fits her needs and suits her style. Here’s a list of the top five women’s wallets that we’re sure you’ll love!

How do I choose a women's wallet?

When it comes to choosing a wallet, it's important to consider your daily needs because let's be real, how often do we upgrade them? To make sure you get it right the first time, check to see if the storage solutions are right for you. This may include features like:

Card pocket availability

Coin and cash storage

Button and zip close

Hardware

Leather quality

Dimensions

Colour

The best wallets for women in Australia 2024