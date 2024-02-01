Aria wallet in champagne
$54.95 at Louenhide
Looking for your everyday staple? Louenhide has you and your cards covered (quite literally). With a touch of Goldie locks glamour, rock the champagne look with this cleverly compartmentalised wallet.
Key features:
- 100 per cent vegan leather
- Secure zip with knotted PU zip pull
- Holds up to 10 cards, coin pocket and note pocket
- Dimensions - 12 x 9 x 2cm
Madison bifold wallet in wine
$47.40 (usually $79) at Fossil
Got loose change? Fear no more for Fossil has the pocket for it! Fit for a night on the town, store your ID in the transparent pocket for bar to bar convenience, and skip the hassle come security checks. Plus, its red wine façade and tanned interior makes it all the more appropriate for a night out with the girls.
Key features:
- Leather exterior and polyester interior
- Bifold silhouette
- Note compartment, ID pocket, two credit card slots and two slide pockets
Coach wyn small wallet in black
$195 at THE ICONIC
Coach is an OG when it comes to delivering leather goods. Crafted of scratch-resistant cross grain leather, the Wyn wallet offers organised elegance with its impressive tri-fold style design.
Key features:
- Cross-grained leather
- Snap button closure
- Nine card slots and one notes slot
- Dimensions - 10 x 11 x2.5cm
Saben Wednesday leather card wallet in hydrangea
$108.75 (usually $145) at THE ICONIC
This slimline wallet design is the perfect minimalistic storage solution for all your card and coin needs. With all the perks of a full sized wallet minus the bulk, make this your next little blue billfold.
Key features:
- Genuine leather, smooth leather finish
- Gold plated hardware
- Six card slots, front card slot and zip compartment
- Dimensions: 13.5 x 8.5cm
Status Anxiety eyes wide wallet in black
$69.95 at THE ICONIC
Love Australian street fashion? Then Status Anxiety is your brand! Expertly crafted with the highest quality leather, this design is unassuming, yet distinctly unique. Serving luxe appeal, this little black wallet transcends both time and place - perfect for day and night time use.
Key features:
- Soft shrunken pebble leather
- Internal card slot and coin compartment
- Gunmetal magnet button closure
- Dimensions - 12.9 x 8.5 x 1.3cm