1920s Men’s Fashion: Suited For The Gentleman

Fashion experts split this decade into two periods: pre 1925, where men’s fashion was heavily influenced by the remnants of the First World War. And pose 1925, where men’s clothing became a little less formal and more expressive. Solid patterns gave way to checkered or striped blazers, and pinstriped suits became a common sight at nearly every social gathering.

There were some staple outfits in every 1920s men’s wardrobe. For example; suits were an everyday article of clothing during this time, and no self-respecting man of middle class or higher would venture outside his house without a hat on! Aside from being stylish, men’s wardrobes reflected their social stature and their wealth.

The Best Of 1920s Male Clothing

Three-Piece Suits

The three piece suit defined the working class man of the decade. A matching suit, trousers or pants, and a patterned shirt were the fashion trends back then. A complementary vest and two-tone leather shoes would complete the look.

Hats

The 1920s saw men’s hats coming back in fashion. They could be as varied as straw boat hats for summer outfits or top hats for formal wear. Newsboy’s caps were easy to wear for the middle class, while members of the gentry wore bowlers or homburg hats.

Accessories

Pocket squares, leather gloves, and canes were the trademark of upper-class gentlemen, but it wasn’t uncommon for the working classes to outfit themselves with scarves or a treasured pocket watch. Detachable collars were very popular during the start of the decade, but was eventually switched out to regular attached collars for less hassle and more comfort.

Formal Wear

Unlike today, formal wear in the 1920s was common, because of the easy crossover between men’s regular suits and proper formal dress. For formal events, men often chose a tuxedo with matching dress shirts, bow ties, and pocket squares. Since formal wear also extended to dinner parties held in their own homes, men would have two sets of formal wear, one for the morning and one for the night.

Swimwear

Men’s swimsuits started showing a lot more skin in the 1920s, though people still didn’t go into the water without a shirt. Later on in the decade, professional swimmers shortened the shirt to allow more freedom of movement, and started using belted shorts to make sure they won’t lose their bottom during races.

Patterns And Material

Suits made before this decade were stuffy, bulky things. But with the discovery of newer fabrics like wool and tweed, suits became easier to manufacture. Later on in the decade, it became fashionable to wear pinstripes and checkered blazers as a sign of wealth.

Coats

Finally, you can’t talk about the 1920s without mentioning the classic overcoats. Worn over the complete three piece suit, these coats pulled double duty for keeping away the cold and conveying social status, as they made most of them of thick wool or fur. To own a coat was a sign that you were doing well in society – a great look for any man!

Pulling Off The 1920s Today

If you’re looking to bring a little bit of this decade into your closet (or looking at costume ideas;) remember that layering is your best bet for getting the look right. Just be careful when choosing your attire depending on where you live – 1920’s outfits can get quite hot!

Clothes For The Dapper Man

Classy, stylish, unique, and utterly extravagant – few things can match men’s fashion from the 1920s. If you’re looking to incorporate a bit of individuality into your wardrobe, consider opting for some 1920s pieces.

