Why Is Neck Cream Important?
The neck is a delicate area that’s easy to overlook, but it plays a big role in giving our face an attractive shape and profile. Over time, the skin may weaken from sun damage, dryness, and stress – making us look much older. This is where firming neck creams come in handy! Here are some important active ingredients to look for in anti-aging products:
- SPF - essential to keeping your skin shielded from exposure to harmful UV rays.
- Collagen - increases your skin’s plumpness to prevent sagging caused by aging.
- Hyaluronic Acid - keeps your skin hydrated and supple to combat dryness and flaking.
- Vitamins, Minerals & Plant extracts - nourishes and replenishes your skin with natural benefits.
- Retinol - increases collagen production, decreases pigmentation, and softens skin.
These products are packed with anti-wrinkle chemicals that tighten problem areas with regular use. Simply apply it with gentle motions after a shower and work it into your skin until fully absorbed. Pair it with your trusted eye cream and your skin will be thanking you!
The 15 Best Neck Creams In Australia
If you’re worried about the price, you can rest easy! We’ve made sure to include a few budget options in our list for the savvy consumer.
15. Karytha Face Neck & Decolleté Anti-Ageing Cream
Pros & Cons: This cream is made with organic ingredients and collagen to give your skin a supple glow! The downside is that it can be hard to find local stocks since it’s made in China.
Price: $AUD46.30
Buy It On: eBay
14. Nivea Q10 Power Replenishing Pearls
Pros & Cons: The combination of Hyaluronic Acid and creatine work together with Q10 coenzymes to regenerate new skin cells. A fair warning: some customers don’t enjoy how the yellow colour of the pearls that stick to the skin.
Price: $AUD17.99
Buy It On: Amazon
13. Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Ageing Cream For Men
Pros & Cons: This cream is made with aloe vera and Hyaluronic Acid, perfect for refining stubborn lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation on the neck. However, some people don’t enjoy the grainy texture of the cream.
Price: $AUD52
Buy It On: Brickell Mens Products
12. Swisse CoQ10 Anti-Aging Facial Moisturiser
Pros & Cons: Harnessing nature’s powerful vitamins, this cream uses botanical extracts to purge your skin of impurities. It works best for medium to dry skin, but could cause oily skin to break out.
Price: $AUD24.95
Buy It On: Swiss
11. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair
Pros & Cons: This rich night cream is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol to replenish dull skin. It has lots of rave reviews for boasting visible results within a week, but the smell might be a little intense for some people.
Price: $AUD24.49
Buy It On: Amazon
10. 100% Pure Natural Retinol Restorative Neck Cream
Pros & Cons: Made with rosehip, olive, green coffee, and quinoa; this non-toxic, vegetarian cream brings out the best in your skin. But it may take a while to see results since it contains mild ingredients.
Price: $AUD16.95
Buy It On: Ebay
9. LifeCell All-In-One Anti-Aging Treatment
Pros & Cons: South Beach Skincare combines Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid with Retinol to create a paraben-free cream for all skin aging problems. Although it’s quite pricey, customers believe it’s worth every dollar!
Price: $AUD189
Buy It On: Life Cell Skin
8. Olay Total Effects 7 in One Anti-Aging Night Cream
Pros & Cons: This fragrance-free night cream evens out discolouration to give you a healthy glow, minimising stubborn imperfections with vitamins and minerals. Use it sparingly at night to avoid feeling greasy.
Price: $AUD20.99
Buy It On: Chemist Warehouse
7. Xhekpon Facial Neck and Neckline Cream Collagenum
Pros & Cons: Made with collagen and aloe vera, this cream repairs, hydrates, and protects your skin all day and night. It’s the cheapest option available, so some customers think it’s too good to be true!
Price: $AUD5.26
Buy It: Ebay
5. Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Pros & Cons: Enriched with sunflower and green seaweed extracts, this light cream is easily absorbed by the skin for fast-acting results. It’s great for all skin types, but some claim that they changed their formula recently.
Price: $AUD100
Buy It: Clarins
4. L'oreal Paris Manuka Honey Neck Cream
Pros & Cons: This cold cream works wonders on dry, flaky skin! Infused with organic Manuka honey from New Zealand, it locks moisture in to reduce pores and wrinkles. Apply sparingly to avoid getting sticky!
Price: $AUD40
Buy It On: Woolworths
3. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream
Pros & Cons: Proven to be one of the top choices for middle-aged women, this cream uses Idebenone technology to target and repair areas damaged from harsh chemicals. It’s quite costly, but it totally works!
Price: $AUD140
Buy It On: Myer
2. NeoStrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream
Pros & Cons: This cream is clinically-proven to fight saggy skin, discolouration, and visible signs of aging with amino acids and stem cell extracts. Just take it easy with application because the scent can be a bit overpowering.
Price: $AUD69.95
Buy It: NeoStrata
1. It Cosmetics ‘Confidence in a Cream’ Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream
Pros & Cons: This tiny jar of plastic surgeon-approved cream is jam-packed with collagen, niacin, and complex amino acids. It’s considered the holy grail for restoring the neck’s elastic texture, but it tends to run out fast!
Price: $AUD68
Buy It On: Sephora
Perfect Your Neck
Getting yourself a neck lift doesn’t have to be drastic! It’s all about keeping yourself moisturised and protected so you can look and feel younger at any age. It’s time to get your cream on!
