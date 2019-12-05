RELATED: This brand new anti-ageing treatment is a game-changer

Why Is Neck Cream Important?

The neck is a delicate area that’s easy to overlook, but it plays a big role in giving our face an attractive shape and profile. Over time, the skin may weaken from sun damage, dryness, and stress – making us look much older. This is where firming neck creams come in handy! Here are some important active ingredients to look for in anti-aging products:

SPF - essential to keeping your skin shielded from exposure to harmful UV rays.

Collagen - increases your skin’s plumpness to prevent sagging caused by aging.

Hyaluronic Acid - keeps your skin hydrated and supple to combat dryness and flaking.

Vitamins, Minerals & Plant extracts - nourishes and replenishes your skin with natural benefits.

Retinol - increases collagen production, decreases pigmentation, and softens skin.

These products are packed with anti-wrinkle chemicals that tighten problem areas with regular use. Simply apply it with gentle motions after a shower and work it into your skin until fully absorbed. Pair it with your trusted eye cream and your skin will be thanking you!

The 15 Best Neck Creams In Australia

If you’re worried about the price, you can rest easy! We’ve made sure to include a few budget options in our list for the savvy consumer.

15. Karytha Face Neck & Decolleté Anti-Ageing Cream

Pros & Cons: This cream is made with organic ingredients and collagen to give your skin a supple glow! The downside is that it can be hard to find local stocks since it’s made in China.

Price: $AUD46.30

Buy It On: eBay

14. Nivea Q10 Power Replenishing Pearls

Pros & Cons: The combination of Hyaluronic Acid and creatine work together with Q10 coenzymes to regenerate new skin cells. A fair warning: some customers don’t enjoy how the yellow colour of the pearls that stick to the skin.

Price: $AUD17.99

Buy It On: Amazon

13. Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Ageing Cream For Men

Pros & Cons: This cream is made with aloe vera and Hyaluronic Acid, perfect for refining stubborn lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation on the neck. However, some people don’t enjoy the grainy texture of the cream.

Price: $AUD52

Buy It On: Brickell Mens Products

12. Swisse CoQ10 Anti-Aging Facial Moisturiser

Pros & Cons: Harnessing nature’s powerful vitamins, this cream uses botanical extracts to purge your skin of impurities. It works best for medium to dry skin, but could cause oily skin to break out.

Price: $AUD24.95

Buy It On: Swiss

11. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

Pros & Cons: This rich night cream is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol to replenish dull skin. It has lots of rave reviews for boasting visible results within a week, but the smell might be a little intense for some people.

Price: $AUD24.49

Buy It On: Amazon

10. 100% Pure Natural Retinol Restorative Neck Cream

Pros & Cons: Made with rosehip, olive, green coffee, and quinoa; this non-toxic, vegetarian cream brings out the best in your skin. But it may take a while to see results since it contains mild ingredients.

Price: $AUD16.95

Buy It On: Ebay

9. LifeCell All-In-One Anti-Aging Treatment

Pros & Cons: South Beach Skincare combines Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid with Retinol to create a paraben-free cream for all skin aging problems. Although it’s quite pricey, customers believe it’s worth every dollar!

Price: $AUD189

Buy It On: Life Cell Skin

8. Olay Total Effects 7 in One Anti-Aging Night Cream

Pros & Cons: This fragrance-free night cream evens out discolouration to give you a healthy glow, minimising stubborn imperfections with vitamins and minerals. Use it sparingly at night to avoid feeling greasy.

Price: $AUD20.99

Buy It On: Chemist Warehouse

7. Xhekpon Facial Neck and Neckline Cream Collagenum

Pros & Cons: Made with collagen and aloe vera, this cream repairs, hydrates, and protects your skin all day and night. It’s the cheapest option available, so some customers think it’s too good to be true!

Price: $AUD5.26

Buy It: Ebay

5. Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Pros & Cons: Enriched with sunflower and green seaweed extracts, this light cream is easily absorbed by the skin for fast-acting results. It’s great for all skin types, but some claim that they changed their formula recently.

Price: $AUD100

Buy It: Clarins

4. L'oreal Paris Manuka Honey Neck Cream

Pros & Cons: This cold cream works wonders on dry, flaky skin! Infused with organic Manuka honey from New Zealand, it locks moisture in to reduce pores and wrinkles. Apply sparingly to avoid getting sticky!

Price: $AUD40

Buy It On: Woolworths

3. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream

Pros & Cons: Proven to be one of the top choices for middle-aged women, this cream uses Idebenone technology to target and repair areas damaged from harsh chemicals. It’s quite costly, but it totally works!

Price: $AUD140

Buy It On: Myer

2. NeoStrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream

Pros & Cons: This cream is clinically-proven to fight saggy skin, discolouration, and visible signs of aging with amino acids and stem cell extracts. Just take it easy with application because the scent can be a bit overpowering.

Price: $AUD69.95

Buy It: NeoStrata

1. It Cosmetics ‘Confidence in a Cream’ Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream

Pros & Cons: This tiny jar of plastic surgeon-approved cream is jam-packed with collagen, niacin, and complex amino acids. It’s considered the holy grail for restoring the neck’s elastic texture, but it tends to run out fast!

Price: $AUD68

Buy It On: Sephora

Perfect Your Neck

Getting yourself a neck lift doesn’t have to be drastic! It’s all about keeping yourself moisturised and protected so you can look and feel younger at any age. It’s time to get your cream on!

